CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Campbell County High School students and an Elk Valley Elementary student are facing charges after deputies said they made false police reports.

Sheriff Robbie Goins said Wednesday night that there is no validity to a threat made against the high school and his office has viewed several hours of video footage, interviewed numerous individuals and investigated multiple leads provided to them by the community.

"This process has not produced any validity to this threat. We will continue to follow any and all leads pertaining to this case," Goins said in a release.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned of allegations of a student having a firearm on school grounds. According to the sheriff's office, it was quickly determined that this information received from two juveniles at Campbell County High School was found to be false.

"This has not only affected our community, it has affected others as well," Goins said.

The two high school students face charges including disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.

The sheriff's office said in another incident, a juvenile at Elk Valley Elementary School attempted a similar act as to the one directed toward Campbell County High School.

"The juvenile used the same wording in the threat and in the same manner. Deputies quickly reacted, took control of the situation and the juvenile was detained."

Goins said that student faces a vandalism charge and is also accused of filing a false police report.

"My office takes all threats against the public serious, especially those aimed toward our children. We will continue to be in communication with school officials and maintain an increased police presence. This situation is a prime example of why our school resource officers are vital to the safety of our children. Our school resource officer program is an important partnership between educators and law enforcement."