(KNOXVILLE) Three people face charges after police say they kidnapped, beat, and robbed a man in East Knoxville.

Warrants show Reginald Kenneth Marsh, 40; Alonzo Dwayne Johnson, 38; and Franklin Ray Sanders Jr., 53, all took part in the Jan. 29 incident that left victim Anthony Bridges beaten and robbed. A fourth person was charged at the time who later had their charges dismissed.

Warrants say Johnson escorted Bridges to a home at 4502 Holston Drive where they beat and robbed him, aided by Marsh and later Sanders. Records show they stole $80 from his pockets and his ATM card. They tried to use the card to withdraw cash, but there were insufficient funds.

According to records, Johnson and Marsh tied up the victim and then the two men left to burglarize Bridges’ apartment, along with the help of Sanders.

They are accused of stealing a bag and backpack of the victim’s clothes, a DVD player, boots and a TV.

Outside the apartment, the two fought, according to warrants, and Bridges got away and reported the incident to police.

Alonzo Johnson

Reginald Kenneth Marsh

Marsh and Johnson are still in jail; they are being held in lieu of $200,000 bond each. Johnson and Marsh both face aggravated burglary, kidnapping and robbery charges. Sanders wasn’t in jail as of Wednesday night, but had confessed his involvement, according to court documents.

The three older men all have criminal records.

Franklin Sanders

