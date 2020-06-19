3 found dead in East Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville police found three people dead Friday afternoon inside a Dandridge Avenue apartment.
Investigators went to the residence in the Morningside Hills complex in the 2000 block of Dandridge about 1:20 p.m.
"Upon arrival, three deceased adult victims were discovered inside of an apartment. There were no signs of foul play and drug use is believed to be a factor," according to a notice from the Knoxville Police Department.
Names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of family.
Police are still investigating.