3 found dead in East Knoxville apartment

Investigators went to the residence in the Morningside Hills complex about 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville police found three people dead Friday afternoon inside a Dandridge Avenue apartment.

Investigators went to the residence in the Morningside Hills complex in the 2000 block of Dandridge about 1:20 p.m.

"Upon arrival, three deceased adult victims were discovered inside of an apartment. There were no signs of foul play and drug use is believed to be a factor," according to a notice from the Knoxville Police Department.

Names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of family.

Police are still investigating.