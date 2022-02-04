Officers searching for 3 inmates who escaped from Sullivan County Jail

Officers said people should not try to approach the three and should call 911 if they see them.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — State and local law enforcement in Sullivan County are asking for the public's help finding three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

Leslie Earhart with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said TBI agents are assisting the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in the search for inmates Tobias Carr, Johnny Brown and Timothy Sarver.

The SCSO said people should not try to approach the three if they see them and should instead call 911.

Tobias Carr, 38, is 5'11", weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was being held on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence.

Johnny Brown, 50, is 5"11", weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was being held on charges including failure to appear, harassment, domestic assault and violation of a protection order.

Timothy Sarver, 45, is 6'2", weighs 235 pounds, and has green eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He was being held on charges of auto theft and being an unlawful person carrying a weapon.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, citizens were alerted through a Reverse 911 call.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also assisting in the search.

Officials said the Sullivan County Public Library was put on lockdown, and Sullivan County Schools are on "secure" status after the three inmates escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

School officials said "secure" means that all doors are locked, but the day continues as normal.