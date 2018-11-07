MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 22-year-old woman has been charged after her 3-month-old daughter was found dead in her Memphis apartment.

Memphis police responded to a suicide call at Germantown Falls apartments in the 6900 block of Red Oaks Circle on Sunday, where they found Jayml Price unresponsive in the bathtub.

Police then found the deceased baby, wrapped in a blanket on the floor of the master bedroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

Price regained consciousness and on the way to St. Francis Hospital paramedics told police that "she thought her baby could breathe underwater," according to an affidavit.

Police said Price gave a statement to investigators where she admitted to taking her daughter to the pool at her apartment around 8 a.m. Sunday. She told police that she placed the baby under the water for 2 to 3 seconds and noticed the child struggling to breathe.

Price then took her baby back to her apartment where she performed CPR for around 30 minutes, but never called 911, police said in the affidavit.

"Defendant Price then advised when she realized her daughter was deceased; she spent the rest of the day inside the apartment trying to find ways to end her own life," according to affidavit.

Police said Price called 911 around 4 p.m. after she took pills "because she thought that she was about to die and wanted to be found."

Investigators spoke with the child's father who told police that Price sent him text messages on Saturday night threatening suicide saying that "she didn't want to live without him." He told police he called Price's parents who told him that she was "alright" and "just depressed," according to the affidavit.

Price was taken to the hospital, but was not admitted. She was later released, then arrested and taken to Shelby County Jail East.

She has been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse - neglect in the death of the baby, and remains in jail on no bond.

