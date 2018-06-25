Text messages helped prosecutors prove that a repeat drug dealer sold a deadly dose of acryl fentanyl to man who died after taking the drug.

Anthony Lynn Jordan, 40, pleaded guilty this week to Possession with Intent to Sell Cocaine, Attempted Bribery, Reckless Homicide, and Possession with Intent to Sell a Controlled Substance Analogue, according to Knox County prosecutors. He will spend 24 years behind bars.

When Jordan was pulled over in September 2014 for speeding, he was in possession of 15 grams of cocaine. He was on probation at the time for two previous cocaine distribution cases. At the time, prosecutors said he tried to pay off the officers to let him go.

Instead, he was arrested, but later was released on bond. While he was out of jail, investigators said he sold a dangerous fentanyl analogue, to a man who overdosed after he took the drug.

investigators with KPD's Drug Related Task Force tracked down text messages proving that Jordan sold the drugs to the victim, and even showing that he knew how dangerous the drug was.

Jordan texted, “3people OD off dat yesterday. Das fentnol I got.”

When investigators confronted Jordan with that information, he admitted he sold the drugs to the victim. The investigators then searched his house, where the found more of the fentanyl analogue.



“The goal of the overdose task force is to identify and prosecute drug dealers whose only thought is greed and not the wake of devastation caused by the poison they sell,” said DA Charme Allen. “This repeat dealer knew he was selling poison, but he sold it anyway just to make money.”

Jordan has four prior felony convictions for distributing cocaine. Jordan has also been classified as a member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang.

.

© 2018 WBIR