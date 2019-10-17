KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people will appear before a judge Thursday for several charges including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Knoxville Police arrested Tommy Rose, 62, Deborah Gister, 41, and Christina McCormack, 48, after finding a corpse wrapped in a tarp in a North Knoxville shed on earlier this month.

Officers responded to the home on the 2300-block of Greenfield Lane after neighbors reported a smell. A tip led investigators to the home.

After investigators got a search warrant, they found the body inside a shed on the property and based on its mummified state, KPD said it had likely been there for multiple weeks.

The arrest warrant said that the three "wrapped the victim's body in a tarp after his death from unknown circumstances and then concealed it in a storage building on the property" and also "destroyed material which likely contained evidence of the victim's death."

Gister was also charged with aggravated assault for threatening her son. While police were there during the search, court documents show Gister grabbed a screwdriver and put it to the neck of the 7-year-old.

Rose is also a first-degree murder suspect.

Police confirmed the remains were identified as 66-year-old Donald Moore.