KNOX COUNTY — In the seven days leading up to Halloween, the Knox County Sheriff's Office made compliance checks on 82 registered sex offenders in the county and arrested three for violating court-ordered rules.

The increased patrols in the days leading up to Halloween are intended to make sure the roughly 630 registered sex offenders in Knox County are following the law before thousands of children hit the streets on Halloween to trick-or-treat.

"If you're a sex offender in Knox County, you better do what the judge says, or we're coming for you," said Captain Aaron Yarnell with the Knox County Sheriff's Office. "This guy is obviously not thinking he is going to be in jail on Halloween, but we're hoping he is."

10News rode along with deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit as they geared up to serve felony warrants against sex offenders violating court orders.

The team uses technology and social media to track the roughly 630 registered sex offenders living in Knox County. They keep up with them throughout the year, but ramp up their checks around Halloween.

"All these sex offenders are felons that have done time in prison and most of their victims are children. We want to make sure if they are not in compliance, they go to jail," said Detective Cass Clark. "Most of our victims are all children. We want to let these guys know that they have to stay in compliance. We don’t want them out trying to attract children, especially this time of year when there’s going to be a lot of kids on the streets."

First up, a man on the sex offender registry for sexual battery of a 10 year old. Deputies checked on him last week and found he hadn't registered a new phone number to the police. There is zero tolerance for that.

"He's got 48 hours to change everything. If it's a new car, a new job, a new address, new phone number, if he's adding any type of social media, they've got 48 hours to get it put on the registry," said Clark. "If they don't that's when a warrant is taken out."

As deputies take him to jail, the special investigations unit eyes another sex offender they consider to be extremely dangerous.

"The next guy we're going after is one that is non-compliant," said Clark. "We don't know where he lives, we don't know what he drives, we don't know exactly where he works."

Without incident, the man convicted of statutory rape of a 14 year old is arrested. Another sex offender spending Halloween in jail where he can't be in contact with children.

"It's very much a danger to children," said Clark. "We don't know where he's at or what he's up to. His victim could have been a child and it could be again if we don't get him off the street."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has an interactive map of every registered sex offender in the state where you can check to see who lives in your neighborhood.

