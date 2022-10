Records show the number of fan ejections was down compared to the Vols' matchup against Florida on Sept. 24, which had 77 ejections and nine arrests.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department said it arrested nine people and ejected 39 from the Tennessee vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Oct. 15.

UTPD reports show Saturday's fan ejections from Neyland Stadium were due to disorderly conduct and liquor law violations.