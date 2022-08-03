CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette

Campbell County authorities said they found four people dead inside a home when they arrived to conduct a welfare check on a family Wednesday.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane to conduct a welfare check when they found four people dead inside.

Deputies said the family living inside the home had not been heard from since last week when the father died from natural causes.

Deputies said they forced their way inside the home after they were unable to make contact with anyone inside, saying the family vehicles were still in the driveway.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to help investigate the situation with the CCSO.