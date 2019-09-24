JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Four Jefferson County transportation employees are on unpaid suspensions after an inmate reportedly stole a county car from the transportation garage and took off last week.

Jefferson County Director of Schools Shane Johnston said when the inmate escaped on Sept. 19, central office staff placed four school's including Piedmont, Patriot Academy, Jefferson County High School, and Mt. Horeb Elementary, on a soft lockdown.

"These campuses are the closest to the bus garage and therefore selected for the soft lockdown," Johnston said in a release.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and 911 were directly notified, according to Johnston, and transportation officials notified the Director of Schools' office.

"It is part of the school’s protocol when these type events occur in the vicinity of a campus to enter a soft lockdown where classes continue as well as movement within the building but does not allow for entry or exit from the building. At no time were students in danger today as these steps were taken as precautions," Johnston said.

He said the lockdown was lifted shortly after and schools resumed.

The car that investigators said the inmate took was parked at the garage awaiting repairs.

A small group of inmates regularly help the garage site cleaning buses, according to the district. The inmates also help the garage with routine maintenance under the direction of the garage mechanics.

"This district site hosts no students and houses transportation offices, the garage, and maintenance offices," Johnston said.

According to the district, it worked with the sheriff's office to interview the Transportation Supervisor and the garage employees.

After the interviews, the workers were suspended pending the outcome of further investigation.

"The initial information obtained focuses on the potential violations of policy, procedure, or supervisor’s directives," the district release said.

The Sheriff's Department and Human Resources Department will now continue to verify if any policies or procedures were violated, according to Johnston.

There is no evidence, at this time, that any of these employees helped facilitate the escape, the district said.

"It is my desire that we address this in a timely manner. We will carefully examine the findings from the investigation to make sure we make the right decision for the good of the district and county," Johnston said.