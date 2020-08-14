$5,000 reward offered for information about woman's killer outside Knoxville food mart

KPD thinks numerous witnesses saw the June 11 shooting of Aseal Iysheh.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The family of a Knoxville woman shot and killed in June outside a Knoxville food mart is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to her killer.

Aseal Iysheh, 24, was found shot to death the night of June 11 in the parking lot outside BJ's Food Mart at 2310 Magnolia Ave. Someone had shot her multiple times.

At the time authorities said it appeared a male acquaintance had shot Iysheh after a dispute. The man then fled.

"Though investigators are continuing to actively pursue all leads, there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting," according to a Knoxville Police Department news release. "Investigators have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward."

If you've got information, call KPD Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320. You can also call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.