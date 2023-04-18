DOJ: Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, David Bryon King, 57, worked as a fire inspector at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, according to a release from the Department of Justice. After leaving prison, he will also face a lifetime of supervised release.

They said David Bryon King, 57, was sentenced on charges of attempted distribution and possession of child pornography. They said that during the time of the crime, he was a contractor working as a fire inspector for Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to the release, King admitted that he distributed child pornography in 2022 and possessed it in 2021 and 2022. They said he made online payments to people believed to be selling child pornography.

During an interview, they said King admitted to having child pornography on his phone. They said agents seized it and got a federal search warrant for the device. They said they found images and videos of child pornography, as well as other evidence linking him to trying to distribute child pornography.