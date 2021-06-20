58-year-old man charged following attempted kidnapping in Kingsport

Officials report a 12-year-old boy was mowing the yard when Tonie Hammonds tried to capture him.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Police Department responded to an attempted abduction at a home in the 3900 block of Skyland Drive in Kingsport around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials report a 12 year old boy was mowing when he observed a maroon car drive past the home. The car soon returned and pulled into the driveway.

According to authorities, 58-year-old Tonie Hammonds exited the car and quickly approached the boy yelling, “Come here boy!” and reached out to grab him.

The boy reportedly retreated through the garage and into the home. Officials say Hammonds pursued him into the garage, attempted to gain entry into the home and left after the boy's mother threatened to call the police.

Officers were able to identify Hammonds as the suspect and he has been charged with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and simple assault. Hammonds was also charges with violation of probation in connection with a previous theft conviction.

Authorities report Hammonds was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and remains incarcerated in the Kingsport City Jail, pending arraignment, with no current eligibility for bond.