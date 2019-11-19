GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County man hopes that a $5,000 reward will help him find out who shot his horse and left it to die.

According to Greene County Criminal Investigations Department, the man living on Raders Sidetrack Road had been searching for his horse, named Blondie, for more than a week.

He finally found her, lying dead in the woods. The horse had been shot in the shoulder area.

The owner is offering a $5,000 reward to track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 423-798-1800.