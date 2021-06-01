6 face trafficking, sex charges after East TN sting

The operation was conducted over two days last month.

An East Tennessee law enforcement sting has led to charges against six men accused of trafficking and sex crimes, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities put out decoy advertisements last month "known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases," according to the agency Tuesday.

TBI sometimes takes part with other area agencies in such operations to catch men interested in sex with minors.

The men charged:

*Matthew Jason Cohen, 42, of Maryville. Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

*Steven Lawrence Kobylski, 33, of Decatur, Tenn. Charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

*James Stephen Stinnett, 37, of Madisonville. Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

*Anthony Cornelius Baylis, 37, Harriman. Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

*Joshua James Thomas, 32, Tellico Plains. Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

*Pedro Juan Berenguer Torres, 50, Powell. Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.