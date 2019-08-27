KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nine people were arrested at the Days Inn off of Central Avenue Pike in North Knoxville, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a post to Facebook early Tuesday.

The suspects were found with about 5 ounces of meth, 8 grams of heroine, 4 grams marijuana and other various pills including Oxycodone and Xanax, according to the post.

They also allegedly had three guns, body armor, 128 individual baggies, scales and multiple syringes.

Deputy David Shift made the arrests, the post said. KCSO also thanked its on-call narcotics detective for helping during the bust.