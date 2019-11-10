KINGSPORT, Tenn. — 911 tapes are revealing the terrifying moments a 4-year-old in Kingsport was found wandering a half-mile away from her school.

On Oct. 2, 4-year-old Olivia Collins left her school, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, and walked a half-mile to the intersection of East Sevier Avenue and Lamont Street.

Alyssa and Mike Hunter were driving by when they saw Olivia by herself and called 911.

WCYB News 5 in the Tri-Cities obtained the 911 tapes from Kingsport city officials.

"There's a girl wandering down the street and she's in preschool, and I guess this little girl just left school," Alyssa Hunter said to dispatch.

The Hunters were able to walk Olivia back to her home, where her parents were shocked to find their daughter in the front yard.

"I had to reach out to the school system to find out what happened to my daughter, 'Why is my daughter at my house?'" father Jason Collins said.

Kingsport Assistant Superintendent Andy True said Olivia left out of a side door while other students were in the hallway.

He said they are now working on re-training staff.

"We're looking at things, developing processes in place when it comes to how children, especially young children, move around inside buildings and how we account for them," he said.

True said they are also adding physical changes.

"Looking at things like door alarms, motion detectors...those sorts of things that we can put in place," he said.

The situation is a learning experience the school board hopes to share with other school districts in the state.

"Obviously this is a situation that we're not happy that it occurred, but we want to be able to learn from it, not only at Lincoln...but also at all of our schools."

True said he is unable to comment on whether disciplinary action will take place on any employee.