KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mother and her two children were allegedly attacked by a woman with a knife who then fled the scene, according to a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to the 100 block of Burwell Avenue a couple of blocks away from Fanatic Brewing Company in Knoxville at about 6:50 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old female who said she and her two 12-year-old children were attacked by a woman with a knife who then fled. The three victims suffered superficial cuts and were treated at the scene.

Officers found the suspect, 57-year-old Tracy Fazekas, and took her into custody without incident. She was charged with public intoxication with additional charges pending.