Authorities said the father took the one-year-old.

CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said a child taken from the Cassatt area on Friday has been recovered in Tennessee, and her father has been arrested.

Sheriff Lee Boan said the one-year-old child was taken by 50-year-old Joseph Lee Jacobson, who doesn't have custody of her.

The search began around 1 p.m. and included Kershaw County investigators and state agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

After the suspect's vehicle was entered into the national database, the sheriff's office said license plate readers began picking up the vehicle heading toward Tennessee. Authorities were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when the Tennessee State Patrol located the child and her father in a grocery store parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee, around 4 p.m., the sheriff said.

Sheriff Boan applauded the teamwork of multiple agencies in finding the child so quickly.

"This multi-jurisdictional teamwork, coupled with the latest technology, made this infant's timely rescue possible," the sheriff said in a statement released on Saturday.

The sheriff said that details surrounding the incident are still unclear but that it may have been related to a custody dispute.