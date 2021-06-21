Cookeville Police: suspected kidnapper caught after two-day search

Tyler Hall was arrested in White County after trying to kidnap two people, according to CPD.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — The Cookeville Police Department says Tyler Justin Hall was arrested Sunday evening after attempting to kidnap two Sam's Club employees.

In a press release put out by CPD, On June 19 at 10:34 p.m., Hall approached the two employees in the parking lot at and then proceeded to threaten them with a gun. Hall then ordered the two into one of the victim's car and told the victims to drive him to White County.

Near Walmart in White County, the male victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Hall. Hall then ran from the scene, according to CPD.

Officers with the Smithville Police Department located Hall at the Dollar General in Smithville says CPD.