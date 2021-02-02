Accused of violent crimes against women, former massage therapist will soon leave jail

A former massage therapist who faces rape, sexual assault and kidnapping charges will soon leave jail, according to reports.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While facing charges including rape, sexual assault and kidnapping in connection to 19 women, former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri will soon leave jail and be able to walk freely around Davidson County.

While Mentouri is currently quarantined within the Davidson County jail from COVID exposure, his attorney, Chase Rudd, told a judge Wednesday that $50,000 had been secured to make his bond.

Rudd declined to speak with News4 Investigates, a team with a sister station in Nashville, to explain where the money originated from.

Assistant district attorney Sarah Butler requested that Mentouri be held on home confinement, stating that after he was initially released after his first arrest, he then lured another woman to his home and assaulted her.

“We have a lot of concerns about this defendant in general,” Butler said.

Rudd told the judge he opposed the motion, stating that Mentouri needed to be able to meet with his legal team at their offices.

The judge ultimately ruled against home confinement, and instead required that Mentouri be outfitted with an ankle monitor and be required to ask permission to leave Davidson County.

Butler is also requesting that Mentouri’s electronics be monitored by software designed to block certain social media and websites.

Rudd requested more time to look into the company that provides the services, and the judge agreed to revisit the request on September 1.

Payton Parker, the first woman to come to News4 Investigates with complaints that he sexually assaulted her during a job interview, said it's crushing to realize he will soon be released from jail.

“I'm shaking thinking him being anywhere but a prison,” Parker said. “If he's not being monitored 24/7 by an actual guard, I'm afraid that he's going to continue what he has always done."

You can watch the News4 Investigates documentary, “They Would Not Be Silenced,” explaining how Mentouri was able to keep practicing despite complaints from women and police reports filed against him.

He is also charged with impersonating a former news director of News4.

The additional charges of identity theft and criminal impersonation come after News4 Investigates exposed how someone posed as Mitch Jacob, the former news director at WSMV, and tried to get photos of Tarek Mentouri off the station’s website.