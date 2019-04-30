NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Memphis woman has been arrested, accused of trafficking juveniles for the purpose of illicit sex during the weekend of the NFL Draft.

During an initiative to combat human trafficking last weekend, authorities placed a number of decoy ads on websites known for prostitution and commercial sex trafficking. During the investigation, officials were made aware of another website they previously didn't know about. When they searched it, they said they saw advertisements for prostitution that seemed to show juveniles.

On Saturday night, agencies coordinated a sting at a Brentwood hotel and responded to the ad. Three juveniles and an adult arrived to the hotel, two of them came to a room with condoms and other items intended for sexual services, according to the TBI. Authorities said they detained all three juveniles and the adult driver, identified as 29-year-old Taysha Dominique Jackson.

TBI agents charged Jackson on Sunday with three counts of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and booked her into the Williamson County Jail on $9 million bond. The Tennessee Department of Children's Services took custody of the juveniles, all from the Memphis area.

“It is sickening to me that this criminal element exists in our society and particularly when it involves children,” said Brentwood Chief of Police Jeff Hughes. “The Brentwood Police Department is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively combat this reprehensible crime.”

“We are committed to working with our partners to address human trafficking in Tennessee by holding buyers and traffickers accountable under some of the toughest laws in the nation,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “We will also do everything we can to help victims take their first brave steps toward becoming a survivor.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Brentwood Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and the US State Department all aided in the investigation.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or suspect human trafficking, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH or text BeFree to 233733.