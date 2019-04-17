The 21-year-old East Tennessee man who police say opened fire on strangers at the Tanger outlet mall Tuesday has a minor criminal history in Tennessee.

Leon Jones, who Sevierville Police say has lived in Sevierville, Newport and Knoxville, was charged with stealing a bicycle from Cedar Bluff Middle School in 2015, when he was 18, according to court records.

Since then, he's been charged with theft, aggravated burglary and attempted burglary, evading arrest, and violation of probation. Nothing in his adult criminal history in the state shows any violent behavior towards other people.

He has faced charges in Knox County, Sevier County, and East Ridge, which is located in Hamilton County.

Police said Jones walked up to a man and woman outside the Coach store in the Tanger Five Oaks Outlet Mall in Sevierville and shot them without warning.

24-year-old Olivia Cunningham of York, Pa. was killed and 75-year-old John Marr of Templeton, Mass. was wounded.

As sirens indicated police were in the way, Jones turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.