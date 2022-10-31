ACSO: Deputy involved in shooting after pursuit, one taken to hospital

Ernest Brown was shot in the wrist after firing shots at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During a pursuit, a suspect fired shots at an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to ACSO.

An ACSO deputy was en route to a wreck on Dutch Valley Road and got behind a driver who began swerving aggressively across all lanes, ACSO said.

The driver, Ernest Brown, then crashed his car after a successful spike strip deployment., according to ACSO.

Brown got out of his car and began firing shots at the deputies which resulted in them returning fire. Brown was shot in the wrist and was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation, said ACSO.

The wreck was handled by the Tennesse Highway Patrol and ACSO provided backup and traffic control.