ACSO: Finger found at crime scene points deputies towards suspect after log splitter theft

Officials said they called area hospitals hoping to find a patient missing a finger and discovered Hugh John Seeber, 50, was dropped off with a finger missing.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a stolen log splitter at around 9 a.m. Thursday. Although the victim may have lost their log splitter, they found something else — a finger.

Officials said that the victim noticed tools and other items at the end of the driveway on the 900 block of Batley Road. Among those items was the suspect's finger and cell phones, officials said.

The sheriff's office then called area hospitals hoping to find a patient missing a finger, they said. After calling hospitals, they found that Hugh John Seeber, 50, was dropped off at the Methodist Medical Center Emergency Room with a finger missing.

He was then transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, officials said. A detective interviewed Seeber and later charged him with felony theft of property, they said.

“I am very proud of the work our guys did today," Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said. "Mr. Seeber’s finger pointed us in the right direction which led to him being charged."