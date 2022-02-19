ACSO: Greenback man indicted on child rape charges

Bradley P. King of Greenback was indicted on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Grand Jury has indicted a Greenback man on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to a release from Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Bradley P. King, 35, has a Greenback address but has spent most of his time in Anderson County, including during the time of the alleged incident.

ACSO Detective Sergeant, James Crowley, began investigating King after reports of sexual misconduct between King and a minor child. Det. Sgt. Crowley completed his investigation and presented his case to the Grand Jury which returned indictments on King.

Sheriff Russell Barker praised both Det. Sgt. Crowley and the victim. "...I cannot express enough how proud I am of the victim in this case. Brave and courageous are understatements," said Barker. "Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities."