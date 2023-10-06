ACSO: Man arrested after shooting at deputies and leading multi-county police chase

According to police, Morgan County deputies were able to negotiate with the suspect to give himself up.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is behind bars after he fired at deputies and led police on a multi-county car chase.

According to ACSO, the chase began in Morgan County who were chasing a suspect into Anderson County on New River Highway. Police said it was reported that the suspect had fired on the deputies.

Deputies chased the suspect onto an old mining road near Bill Paterson Lane where the suspect fled into the woods. ACSO said the suspect exchanged gunfire with Morgan County deputies.

ACSO said after their deputies arrived, Morgan County deputies were able to negotiate with the suspect into giving himself up.