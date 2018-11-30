A man is in the hospital and another was put behind bars after an attempted theft of a rail buggy in Clinton.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to the theft at a home on Sulphur Springs Road.

Deputies said the buggy owner head noises and he and his son went outside to find a dark vehicle backed up to their utility trailer, which was loaded with the buggy.

The owner told officers he saw two people, later identified as 27-year-old Joey Seiber and 40-year-old Bret Weaver, trying to hook up the trailer to their vehicle -- so he went inside and grabbed his shotgun.

Officers said the owner told the two men he had a gun before firing two shots -- once in the air, and the next toward the tongue of the trailer.

Deputies said Seiber was struck in the leg by the shot and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for surgery. They say his condition is not life-threatening.

Officers arrested Weaver on charges of criminal conspiracy and property of theft between $2,500 - $9,999. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond.

Charges are still pending for Seiber.

© 2018 WBIR