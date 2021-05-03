ACSO: Victim believed to be a juvenile wounded in Edgemoor Road shooting

Police said that the shooting happened on Edgemoor Road at Mooncrast Lane, across from a Dollar General store.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a shooting on Edgemoor Road Thursday evening.

They said that one male victim is believed to be a juvenile and was in serious condition. The shooting happened on Edgemoor Road at Mooncrest Lane, across from the Dollar General Store.

They said that no names were available at the time, and the suspects left the scene before police arrived. They are gathering evidence about the incident and are collecting information, according to a release from officials.

Traffic on Edgemoor Road and Melton Hill will be slow moving as police continue their investigation, officials said.