MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is facing charges after police say she walked in on her husband and his girlfriend on Christmas and opened fire.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred on Hawkeye Street off Western Park Drive.

Investigators say Sharell Millon shot her husband in the right bicep. He was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say Millon fled the scene but later turned herself in.

She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

This story was originally reported by WMC.

