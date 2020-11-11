After 9 shootings in the past month, Knoxville officials and leaders are speaking up

After a violent crime spike involving shootings, community leaders and officials are raising concerns about crime in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Over the past month, the Knoxville Police Department reported at least 9 shootings which left 5 people dead.

Police said fatal shootings this year have surpassed the average of the last 5 years — about 18 homicides. In 2020 so far, Knoxville has seen 31 homicides.



"This violent crime revolves around the illegal drug trade," said Scott Erland, a public information officer. "Unfortunately, this isn't any new phenomenon a lot of these younger individuals are getting wrapped up and caught up in that."



The shootings have impacted adults as well as children. According to officials, 5 kids have been shot at and three have been wounded.

"Parents, if you have issues, reach out to people," said Reggie Jenkins, the CEO of Unnik Academy. "You know, I'm saying they can meet teachers reach out to people, contact people. We can't do anything because a lot of times we don't know until it's too late."

Unnik Academy works with Black youth to help them become leaders in their communities. He said helping youth starts at home and by working with affected communities which may need more resources.

"The city has to invest in younger people," he said. "Economics, opportunities, skill, development, and education are the four keys to help."

Jenkins also emphasizes that leaders need to change how they approach the ways they address issues.

"We can't keep reacting the same way," he said. "We got to change and do something different because this has happened before. So why are we going to react the same way?"



KPD is continuing its community policing with command walks through neighborhoods. Officials said it's up to everyone to stop the violence.



"We need the community to be participants, this requires all of us linking arms and working together," Erland said.