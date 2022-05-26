Tenants scarred after agents attempted to serve a warrant to the wrong address

The agents yelled, kicked the door, and slid open a window at 2 a.m Thursday morning. "My heart was racing," the innocent apartment renter said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Imagine waking up to the sound of someone pounding and kicking on your door. That was the reality for two girls in their 20s early Thursday morning.

"It was 2:30 in the morning and we heard somebody knocking and of course, you're gonna think it is a neighbor or something." Kalee Huddart said.

The girls have lived in the apartments off Watauga Avenue in the Fountain City area for over a year. This is the first time somebody knocked in the middle of the night.

"But, then it just turned into like extra-excessive banging and hollering and screaming," Huddart said. "My heart was racing."

That's when Huddart and her partner, Cierra Phillips, went into the main living area and processed the scene. They said two men were knocking and kicking at the door. Another was attempting to get in through the window.

They called the police.

Huddart said these men were wearing shirts that said 'SWAT 'and 'The Fugitive Task Force.' The Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force is a federal group under the control of the U.S. Marshall Service.

10News attempted to contact the U.S. Marshall Service and had not yet heard back late Thursday night.

In the state of Tennessee, it is legal for law enforcement officers to break into an apartment or home in order to serve the alleged offender with an outstanding warrant.

However, in this specific case, it wasn't the apartment listed on the warrant.

"They were like, 'We see y'all moving. We need y'all to come out here. We're coming in there,' but they were cussing, too," Huddart said.

Cierra did not wish to speak on camera; however, her mother said the scene left her daughter scarred. Christine Collins said Cierra typically doesn't scare easily, but this was an "extreme" circumstance.

"She called me and she was scared to death. She had no idea what was going on," Collins said.

Both girls told 10News that the agents slid open a window, and when they opened the door, one of the men pushed his way inside.

"Once they got through here, they had guns drawn and everything," Huddart said. "And, there's two or three of them, and Ciara kept saying, 'No, this isn't the right place. You've gotta go because we have a 2-year-old.'"

"They kept screaming, 'Is this apartment seven?' And Cierra said 'No, no, you have the wrong apartment,'" Collins said. "Then, those guys went on down to the right door and broke that window, went in through that window. Got the guy that way. And, never said anything to these girls."

The agents redirected their mission in a hurry. The man they were looking for lived two apartments down.

But, they left behind shoe marks and dents on the door, an unhinged window, a cracked door frame, and a damaged lock.

"This was my home and it was invaded by these grown men. And it was scary. I was scared. I was crying, and I called my mom. I was like — I don't want to live here. I told her last night was like, I want to move out. I want to move out," Huddart said.

The girls said they do plan to press charges for the damages to the apartment.

Through an online court records search at the apartment's address, 10News was able to find a match for that warrant.