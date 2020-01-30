JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — An aggravated animal cruelty charge against the owner of the Off Leash K9 Training Johnson City has been dismissed.

Randi Laferney, owner of the Johnson City facility, and Andrew Hunigan, a former trainer with the company, were in court for a status hearing this week.

Hunigan is still facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge. The district attorney said it still intends to pursue a tampering charge against Laferney.

She will return to court Feb. 28 for a motions hearing. A trial date will be discussed then.

The charges came following the death of a 9-month-old dog which died in the company's care.

Dallas, a 9-month-old miniature bull terrier, died from starvation in the custody of Off Leash, according to a necropsy performed by the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center in Knoxville.

Laferney was also the owner of Duck Donuts in Knoxville. At the time accusations were made in May 2019, Duck Donuts Knoxville said that it mutually agreed with Laferney to suspend her as the franchise owner in light of the investigation.

