KCSO: Alabama fugitive arrested in Knox Co. after escaping jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after escaping the Lawrence County Jail in Alabama, along with his girlfriend who helped bring him to Knoxville, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO was patrolling South Knoxville to try to catch them and noticed Sobolak's car, a black 2014 Nissan Rogue, pulling into the Chik-Fil-A at 7565 Mountain Grove Road.

According to officials, Bolan was confirmed to be a fugitive from justice out of Alabama, arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Sobolak was taken to the sheriff's office where she admitted to picking up Bolan in Alabama after he escaped and bringing him to Knoxville, KCSO said.