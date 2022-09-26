KPD: 2 people wounded after shooting at nightclub off Alcoa Highway

Police said two men are in custody for firearm and drug charges, saying the investigation is ongoing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Police Department officers took two men into custody after two people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub off Alcoa Highway early Sunday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting at El Pulpo Loco around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found one person seriously wounded. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers were told a security guard at the club fired multiple shots at a car that the guard believed was involved in the shooting, KPD said.

As officers were at the scene interviewing witnesses, KPD said a second gunshot victim arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle along with several potential suspects from the shooting. KPD said the second person's wounds were not considered life-threatening.

KPD said it arrested two men who were in the car that arrived at the hospital after detaining and interviewing all of the occupants.

The men, identified as Brandon Oseguera, 18, and Eric Gomez, 19, were charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, theft of a firearm and drug possession charges.