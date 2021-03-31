Alcoa Police asking for public's help finding man as part of ongoing investigation

The Alcoa Police Department made a post on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying a man who detectives want to speak with.

They made a post on their official Facebook page on Wednesday asking for help from the public. Police said detectives are hoping to identify the man because they want to speak with him in connection to an investigation.

The man is seen entering a black sedan with slight damage to the passenger-side, rear bumper. The man appears to be of average build, with short brown hair. He is White, is seen wearing a black bandana with jeans and a black, camoflauge-style shirt.