Alcoa Police asking for public's help after possible assault of teenager on Tuesday

Police said that the suspect in the assault was a white man, around 6 feet tall with a brown beard.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department is asking for the public's help in the investigation of a possible assault of a teenager Tuesday evening.

They said that the teen was near the intersection of Perkins and Darwin Streets when he was assaulted. It was interrupted by some people walking in the area who also saw the incident, according to police. The suspect drove away in a black sedan, police said.

He is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall with a brown beard, according to police.