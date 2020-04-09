Alcoa Police Department alerts community of scam involving Bumble dating app

Police said that a male calls victims and identifies himself as a former Alcoha Police Department detective. He tells people to transfer money through Zelle.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The City of Alcoa Police Department is warning the community about a scam they found out about last week, both out-of-state and in Knoxville.

They said that the scam involves a male who calls victims and identifies himself as a former Alcoa Police Department Detective, Sgt. Kris Sanders and targets users of "Bumble," a dating platform. The scammer calls victims to tell them that the person they're talking with is an underage female.

The scammer then arranges for victims to transfer money through the Zelle app, to assure them they're not being prosecuted. Police said that the scammer sometimes arranges payment through another male caller.