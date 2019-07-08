ALCOA, Tenn. — Detectives with the Alcoa Police Department are investigating a stabbing that happened at the WoodSpring Suites hotel located near McGhee Tyson Airport, a news release from the police department said early Wednesday morning.

One person was taken to UT Medical Center, according to the release.

The hotel is located at 4412 Singleton Station Road.

Alcoa PD said the investigation is ongoing and that it will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.