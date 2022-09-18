Alcoa Police: One dead after road rage crash

Derek Geary, 58, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly road rage crash on Alcoa Highway near Hunt Road.

Alcoa Police said 58-year-old Derek Geary of Maryville was driving north with three kids ages 8 to 13 in the back around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They said he crossed two lanes of traffic and struck a car driven by 34-year-old William Carroll of Maryville in a "road rage incident."

APD said that caused both vehicles to strike a guardrail barrier. Geary's car flipped upside down with the children inside before coming to rest on the guardrail.

Authorities said Carroll was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The three children in Geary's car were also treated for their injuries, according to APD.

Geary was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment.