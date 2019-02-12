ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa Police officers said they attempted to question three juvenile males at an Alcoa residence this morning around 11:15 AM in regards to vehicle burglaries that APD has been investigating.

One of the juvenile’s parents were who called the police to report where they could be located. When the officers arrived at the address, the officers were able to take two of the three juveniles into custody.

The third juvenile, a 15-year-old male, escaped from the residence. He is still being sought, according to officials. He has short blond hair and blue eyes. He is around 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds. There is no clothing description at this time.

He was last seen in the N. Wright Road area possibly headed towards the Duncan Station Road area through several fields, according to Alcoa Police.

Alcoa PD said one of the juveniles taken into custody is facing juvenile delinquency drug-related charges and the other juvenile was being held for Knox County for an unrelated juvenile delinquency charge in that county.

No weapons were recovered by the officers at the residence, according to officials. The 15-year-old male is not believed to be armed.