Alcoa Police Department searching for man wanted for child sex crimes

Oscar Diego Ocampo, 42, is wanted for rape of a child under 13 years old and for aggravated sexual battery.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on child sex charges.

They said Oscar Diego Ocampo is wanted for charges of rape of a child under 13 years old and aggravated sexual battery. They said he is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said his last known address was in Alcoa.

Anyone who has information about his location can reach out to Alcoa police at 865-243-9807. They can also submit a tip through the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165 o by submitting a tip online.