Alcoa Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault and vehicle theft

The Alcoa Police Department said that they were looking for a man charged with domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle on Tuesday.
They said that Drew Abbott was wanted by police and said that he could be driving a white pickup truck with a dent in the back. The stolen truck was pictured with a Tennessee license plate "8V5 2D5." He is a white man and was pictured with face tattoos.
Anyone with information on him should call the Alcoa Police Department at (865) 983-3620. Police said that active warrants were on file for Abbott.