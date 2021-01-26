Alcoa Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault and vehicle theft

Officials said that they were searching for Drew Abbott on Tuesday, who is wanted for domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Alcoa Police Department said that they were looking for a man charged with domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle on Tuesday.

They said that Drew Abbott was wanted by police and said that he could be driving a white pickup truck with a dent in the back. The stolen truck was pictured with a Tennessee license plate "8V5 2D5." He is a white man and was pictured with face tattoos.