Alcoa police arrest man accused of shooting gun around park, driving under the influence with a kid in the car

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa police said they arrested a man Sunday after he shot his gun around the Springbrook Park area and drove under the influence with a kid in the car.
According to the Alcoa Police Department, officers arrested Hector Hartiga, 26, from Louisville hours after the shooting.
Witnesses told police they saw a man with a child in the car driving away from the park after hearing shots around 7 p.m. Sunday. Nobody was hurt.
Officers said they found the vehicle and suspect around 9:30 p.m., saying the child was unhurt.
Hartiga is charged with felony reckless endangerment, DUI, child abuse/neglect, possession of a handgun while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility. His bond amount and court date are still pending.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Nielsen at (865) 981-4111.