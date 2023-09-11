Alcoa police arrest man accused of shooting gun around park, driving under the influence with a kid in the car

Witnesses told police they saw a man with a child in the car driving away from the Springbrook Park area after the shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday. Nobody was hurt.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa police said they arrested a man Sunday after he shot his gun around the Springbrook Park area and drove under the influence with a kid in the car.

According to the Alcoa Police Department, officers arrested Hector Hartiga, 26, from Louisville hours after the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw a man with a child in the car driving away from the park after hearing shots around 7 p.m. Sunday. Nobody was hurt.

Officers said they found the vehicle and suspect around 9:30 p.m., saying the child was unhurt.

Hartiga is charged with felony reckless endangerment, DUI, child abuse/neglect, possession of a handgun while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility. His bond amount and court date are still pending.