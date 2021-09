According to the APD, officers arrived to find a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen, and a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said the woman was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment, where she is in critical condition but is currently stable after receiving surgery.