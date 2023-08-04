x
Crime

Alcoa Police Department searching for person who stole from auto shop twice

The East TN Valley Crime Stoppers said the person stole two cars and a donation jar to benefit a boy with brain damage.
Credit: East TN Valley Crime Stoppers

ALCOA, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said authorities were searching for a person who stole from an Alcoa auto shop — Whitehead Auto Sales.

They said the same person stole from the store twice. They said the person stole two vehicles as well as a donation jar people contributed to that benefited a boy with brain damage.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the auto shop is small and family-owned and has done business in the community for around 20 years. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person or thefts can anonymously send tips to the crime stoppers group online or by calling 865-215-7165.

The same person struck @whiteheadautosales in Alcoa twice, stealing not only two vehicles, but also a donation jar...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Friday, August 4, 2023

