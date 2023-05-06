Alcoa Police Dept. arrests woman in connection to 2021 homicide case

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said a woman was arrested on 11 indictments on June 5. They said the woman was wanted in connection to a 2021 homicide case of John Willis.
They said Steven Greene pleaded guilty to the homicide and worked in corroboration with APD to indict and arrest Heidi Litton for planning the homicide. They said she was taken to the Blount County Corrections Facility and was being held on a $1 million bond.
The body of 26-year-old John Willis was found in Feb. 2021 after police responded to a report about a death on Tupelo Way in Louisville. Greene was arrested soon after Willis' body was found. He was charged with criminal homicide.