The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl last seen in far west Bexar County.

According to BCSO, Jaya Trevino was taken by her father, 33-year-old Juan Alejandro Trevino, Monday during what investigators call a "family violence assault."

Trevino allegedly kicked in the door to Jaya's mother's home in the 10000 block of Shaenfield Road, threatened her, and assaulted her. He then grabbed Jaya and fled the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Jaya's mother told investigators she witnessed the toddler's head slam against the door as her father took her from the residence.

Jaya was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with purple and pink lettering reading "Big Sister." Her father was last seen driving a 2014 black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plates MSK 1273.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit: missingpersons@bexar.org or by calling (210) 335-6000.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office