LEBANON, TN - The TBI has issued a statewide AMBER ALERT for a missing baby in Middle Tennessee.

Lebanon Police believe 4-month-old Raymond Lyons, Jr. was kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, on Wednesday morning.

Raymond is a four-month-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 18 inches tall, and 17 lbs. Raymond was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.

Investigators believe Raymond was taken by Erika Barksdale, a 29-year-old black female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5'5" tall, and 165 lbs.

Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department for Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault charges in relation to this incident.

Police do not have a vehicle description or direction of travel at this time.

If you have information regarding the location of Raymond or Barksdale, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.